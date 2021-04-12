STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Close shave for Yusuffali, wife & others as chopper belly lands

The bizman was on a short trip from his home in Kochi to visit a relative at a nearby hosp; sudden deterioration of weather forced pilot to make emergency landing

Published: 12th April 2021

The helicopter carrying businessman Yusuffali M A, his wife and others that landed in a marshy land at Panangad in Kochi on Sunday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: NRI businessman and LuLu Group chairman Yusuffali M A, his wife and four others had a miraculous escape after the chopper they were travelling in belly-landed in a swamp at Panangad near here.All six passengers, including two pilots, were admitted to a private hospital in Kumbalam near here with minor injuries. The helicopter was supposed to land on the Kufos (Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies) campus ground at Panangad.

However, it was forced to land at the swamp near the highway due to some technical issues around 9am. Residents in the area said there was rain and strong wind at the time of the incident.A hospital spokesperson said all the passengers were safe and there was no cause for concern. 

A statement issued by the LuLu Group said all the passengers and crew underwent necessary medical checkup and were safe. “This morning at 900 hours (IST) (9am), the helicopter carrying LuLu Group chairman Yusuffali M A, his wife and two other passengers along with two pilots, had to make a precautionary landing in Kochi,” said a statement from the group. 

It said Yusuffali was on a short trip from his home in Kochi to visit a relative at a nearby hospital. “Due to sudden deterioration of the weather conditions and heavy rain, the experienced pilots decided to make precautionary landing at a safe place to prevent any risk to the life of the passengers or the public,” it said.

