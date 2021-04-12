Gold in juice form confiscated from passenger

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Air Intelligence unit of Customs at Kochi airport seized nearly one kilogram of gold in five bottles which were brought in the form of juice, from a Kannur native on Sunday. According to officials, the bottles were kept in the check-in baggage of the passenger who came in a flight from Dubai that landed here at 1.30 am.

“In the first look, it could be mistaken to be bottles of juice. However, while scanning the officials became suspicious and during further examination, it was found that the liquid contained a mixture of gold,” said a source.

He added the exact quantity of gold content in the mixture can be detected only during an examination in a laboratory. “The weight of the seized item is above a kilogram but the quantity of gold could be anything between 800 grams to nearly one kg,” he said.