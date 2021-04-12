KSRTC depot walls coming alive with mural touch

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The depot building of Ernakulam KSRTC bus station will soon wear a novel look. Artists are busy painting a large mural on its walls. As part of the “Donate a Wall” initiative launched by Asian Paints in association with St+art India, a Delhi-based NGO, a group of artists has already started the work. The theme for Kochi is the connection/fusion of tradition and future of Kerala.

“We have selected the KSRTC bus station in Ernakulam owing to its great visibility and importance in the lives of people. Not only Kochiites, but most of the people who represent the floating population also visit the bus station. KSRTC officials have whole-heartedly welcomed our suggestion. Accordingly, artists- Zero from Delhi and Abhijith Acharya from Nashik have launched the work. The mural will be completed in the next few days,” said S Akmal, project manager, St+art India Foundation.He said that, as part of the campaign, they have already beautified the walls near Kasaragod beach, Coconut Bazar in Kozhikode and Kendriya Vidyalaya in Thiruvananthapuram.

“Art and colours have the power to positively impact people and communities. Our campaign will help boost the vision of urban rejuvenation through artistic interventions,” he said. Akmal said all the walls selected by them are beautified with artwork driven by a powerful story.St+art has already organised numerous street art festivals and public art projects across India in cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Goa, Chennai and Coimbatore. The NGO is planning to come up with a similar initiative for Kerala.

“We aim to take art into public spaces and make them democratic. Public art not only helps in adding colours to the stereotyped colour themes of public spaces but also makes a deep impact on masses. St+art India is trying to make this impact across the country through various initiatives in collaboration with Asian Paints. We are looking forward to some meaningful initiatives in Kerala soon,” said Vikas Nagrare, Director for Special Projects, - St+art India.