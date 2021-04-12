Paliyath Vikraman Achan passes away

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Paliyath Vikraman Achan, 102, the patriarch (valiyachan) of the Paliyam family who took the lead in making Paliyam Kovilakam and Nalukettu at Chendamangalam a part of the Muziris Heritage Project, passed away at his house in Bengaluru on Sunday. Paliyath Ravi Achan has been named the next ‘valiyachan’.

Under Paliyath Vikraman Achan, the Paliyam Eswara Seva Trust took care of the Paliyam Kovilakam and Nalukettu, a symbol of the royal connection to the erstwhile Cochin Kingdom, which became protected heritage monuments under the Muziris Heritage Project.

Vikraman Achan had been holding the post of ‘valiyachan’ since 2003. “When the state government came up with the idea of preserving Paliyam Kovilakam and the Nalukettu as heritage monuments, Vikraman Achan readily accepted it. He thoroughly went through the Muziris Project and requested the government to vest the ownership in Paliyam and take the responsibility of protection. The government agreed and this decision will benefit future generations,” remembers Krishnabalan Paliyath, manager, Paliyam Trust. Among the 41 temples managed by the Paliyam Trust, six have been reconstructed under the guidance of Vikraman Achan.

After completing his primary education at the Chendamangalam Paliyam School and graduating from Maharaja’s College, he went to study at the Guindy Engineering College. His five-year tenure as an advisory board member of the Central Finance Ministry for Public Sector witnessed the growth of various PSUs across the country.

He is survived by sons Prakash and Ravi and daughter Radhika. His wife Lakshmi Achan and a daughter Padmavati had predeceased him. The cremation will be held in Bengaluru at 2pm on Monday.