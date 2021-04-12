Subhash Park to be opened today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Subhash Park, which had remained closed for over a year, will be opened for the public on Monday, said Mayor M Anilkumar. “The park will be open for the public from 6pm,” he said. According to him, the butterfly park and the herbal garden set up as part of the Interact Bio-diversity project will also be opened.

“The park will turn into a permanent venue for the cultural programmes with the Arts Spaces Kochi (ASK) initiative also launching on Monday. The first programme to be held at ASK will be a dance night being presented by Bharat Kalamandir,” he said.

According to the mayor, the park will remain open for the public from 3pm to 8pm every day. “During holidays and festivals, the park will be open from 11am to 8pm,” said the mayor.