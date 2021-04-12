STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vaiga-Sanu case: Fellow residents’ role under lens

Officers collect statements of residents again; the missing businessman had taken money from some of the neighbours 

Published: 12th April 2021 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 06:37 AM

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: As each day passes, the mystery surrounding the death of 11-year-old Vaiga and the disappearance of her father Sanu Mohan is deepening. In a new twist to the case, the investigation team is now suspecting the involvement of some fellow residents of the apartment complex.Though the police had collected the statements from all residents and security persons of Gokulam Harmonia at Kangarappady where Sanu had been staying for the last five years, the police team visited the complex again on Sunday and took statements from them. 

Gokulam Harmonia flat where
Sanu and family were living
for past 5 years

Aishwarya Dongre, DCP, visited the building on Saturday and interacted with the residents for nearly three hours. The twin Gokulam Harmonia towers -- Alpha and Beta -- have 185 flats. Nearly 150 families reside in the flats. Sanu’s family stayed on the sixth floor of Beta tower.It is learnt that the contradictory statements given by some of the residents made the police suspect the involvement of people living there. 
“Some of the residents have different stories about Sanu Mohan. They might have given contradictory  statements and that might have forced the police to take their statements again,” said a resident.

“Several unknown persons had visited his flat before the incident. Some DJ parties were organised in the apartment complex in the past,” said another resident. “The residents’ association do not keep proper records of people visiting the premises. They have a laid-back attitude. They have not repaired the damaged CCTV cameras for the past six months,” he said.      

The police have received information that several people visited had Sanu’s flat in connection with certain financial deals. Earlier, Sanu’s wife Remya who is now staying at Kanjipadam near Haripad in Alappuzha stated that two persons had visited their flat before the incident. 

“Sanu had borrowed money from several residents in the apartment complex. He had taken advance amounts from certain residents with an assurance to complete interior work. Officials from banks and people of electronic shops had visited the flat for getting unpaid dues,” said a source in the building. 

Since the police have already found bloodstain from Sanu’s flat, the possibility of the involvement of other residents of the building cannot be ruled out. The police are awaiting the DNA report of the bloodstain from the Regional Forensic Laboratory (RFSL), Kakkanad.

