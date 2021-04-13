Building a healthier, farer world

Dr Arun B Nair By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The theme for this year’s ‘World Health Day’ that fell on April 7 th was ‘building a healthier, fairer world’. This theme is extremely relevant in today’s pandemic-stricken world, where certain sections of the population are struggling to remain alive amidst widespread inequality, impoverishment, financial struggle and non-availability of adequate health care resources The anniversary of the founding day of the World Health Organization on April 7, 1948 is observed as World Health Day, and subjects relevant to the situation are chosen as themes. This year, the pandemic has exposed the loopholes of our ‘efficient’ healthcare systems, wrecking havoc with increasing rates of infection and discovery of newer variants which may not necessarily yield to the vaccines in use.

The “golden triad” of protective mechanisms — physical distancing, personal hygiene and wearing a mask — continues to be the sure shot ways to be safe from the clutches of the virus. Nevertheless, the lack of accessibility to health care facilities to a large marginalised section of the society, is a growing concern all over the world, and WHO has rightfully decided to address this ‘treatment gap’ on this world health day.

Strong primary healthcare system mandatory

A strong primary health care system, which focuses on health promotion, and prevention of diseases is what is most necessary in the current world. Children should be taught healthy behaviours including waste disposal, cough etiquette, healthy eating patterns and exercise right from a young age. These should become part of the school curriculum and should be formally evaluated too, to ensure that they are essentially imbibed, internalised and put into practice by every child, creating a generation which practices healthy habits spontaneously.

Adults also should be motivated to practice healthy lifestyle through behavioural change communication training, which will go a long way in doing away with many correctable human factors that lead to ill health. Moreover, health care should become the prime objective of governments, and it should also become the personal responsibility of each citizen. The society should also emphasise on ensuring healthy behavior patterns among its members. All these can go a long way in saving the world from man made health disasters in future.

Ecological conservation

The concept of ecological intelligence, which is the ability of humans to coexist harmoniously with all the living beings without intruding into their territory, is also of utmost importance. Protecting mother nature, preserving natural habitats and avoiding pollution should also be trained and internalised in every citizen from a very young age. WHO exhorts global leaders to act beyond boundaries to ensure accessible health care to every person. Though it appears far-fetched it’s definitely a food for thought, which we should actively contemplate and put into action so no one is deprived of his right to quality health care.

Over the years, the world has changed remarkably, thanks to the digital revolution and umpteen scientific advances. But the pandemic has taught us a lesson, that we need to remain united. The theme of this year’s World health day is an extension of that idea, which emphasises the necessity of human cooperation at an extended level to ensure the entire race is provided with adequate health care and habits to ensure longevity. This thought should start changing our attitudes and behaviours now itself so this concept can be translated to a tangible reality, ensuring a healthier and fairer world for all.The author is a consultant psychiatrist based in Thiruvanathapuram