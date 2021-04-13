STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid curbs: Theatre owners want status quo to continue

With the state government planning to launch strict restrictions to check the rise in Covid-19 cases, theatre owners are keeping their fingers crossed.

Published: 13th April 2021 05:08 AM

cinema hall, theatre, theater, film screen

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the state government planning to launch strict restrictions to check the rise in Covid-19 cases, theatre owners are keeping their fingers crossed. It was only a month ago that the government gave nod for conducting second shows at 50 per cent capacity and the exhibitors believe that if any decision is taken to reduce the number of shows, it will further deepen the financial crunch that erupted since the outbreak of Covid in 2020. 

“We cannot afford a reduction in the number of shows or further reducing  capacity at this juncture. Hope the government will take a favourable decision in the case of cinema halls. Theatres are only allowed to conduct shows at fifty per cent of the total capacity. This will ensure social distancing. Moreover, we are following Covid-19 protocol strictly.

So there is no need to close down or bring in more restrictions on theatres,” said Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) president Vijayakumar. He said cinema halls are sanitised after every show. “Owners have spent huge amount for renovating theatres when they were reopened after one-year shutdown in January. This has created additional burden on owners,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kerala Film Chamber president G Sureshkumar expressed hope that the government would not introduce new restrictions on theatres. “Vishu releases have already hit screens. As theatres are maintaining Covid-19 protocols strictly, we hope there is no need for reducing the number of admissions to cinema halls. States like Maharashtra, which allowed theatres to function to full capacity in January, have only reduced it to 50pc following the second wave of Covid-19,” said the exhibitors’ body.

NO CIRCULAR AGAINST FAHADH: EXHIBITORS
FEUOK office-bearers made it clear that the association has not issued any circular against actor Fahadh Faasil. When asked about reports on FEUOK issuing a warning to the actor for coming up with back-to-back OTT releases, Vijayakumar said they are yet to hold any such talks. “The new office-bearers of FEUOK assumed office only last month. We’ve not thought about any circular against Fahadh or other actors. The movies ‘Joji’ and ‘C U Soon’ were planned exclusively for OTT platforms. Hence, why should FEUOK issue any circular against the actor,” he said.

