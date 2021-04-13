STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gagarins from Kerala meet to Remember yuri

When Yuri Gagarin completed the first orbit of Earth on 12 April 1961 it was a proud moment for the world.

The Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram organised a get-together to celebrate the 60-year anniversary of first man in the space | BP Deepu

By Arya U R 
Express News Service

KOCHI: When Yuri Gagarin completed the first orbit of Earth on 12 April 1961 it was a proud moment for the world. The happiness even elated many to name their offsprings with the cosmonaut’s name. The capital city recently witnessed a special get-together of those with the name Gagarin to celebrate the sixty yearanniversary of first man reaching the space. At the event organised by the centre for Russian Art and Culture, the Russian House, the Gagarins from Kannur, Cherthala, Trissur, Kochi and Kayamkulam exchanged their happiness to meet each other. 

A 59-year-old farmer from Kannur was the sole person in the meet to own the first name and surname similar to the Russian astronaut. “I got to know about the ceremony through my brother-in-law who is a journalist. When the organisers informed me that I am the only ‘Yuri Gagarin’ among other ‘Gagarins’ I did not have any second thoughts. This is the most beautiful moment in my life as all these years I thought I am the only one with this name,” says Yuri.

However, for Cherthala native P D Gagarin, it was a moment to celebrate his birthday as he turns 60 on April 12. “I was born on that historic day and my science enthusiast father named me after Gagarin.” he is also a member of Kadakkarapally grama panchayath in Cherthala.

Though these individuals enjoy their unique identity, most of them hold sour memories of it. Kollam loco-pilot, 48-year-old Gagarin V V, who came to the event with his children, Gagan Gagarin and Neethu Gagarin, shared his ‘name issues’. “In many government offices, my name was wrongly interpreted. But the worst incident happened during my wife’s first pregnancy. I was waiting outside the labour room expecting the news of our baby’s birth. The hospital authorities wrongly entered my wife’s name as Lekshmy Gangadharan and kept calling out the wrong name. This ended in confusion and I got delayed in meeting my baby,” says Gagarin V V.

Meanwhile, Thrissur native Gagarin D Kadavi is happy to own the name as it keeps him unique and special among his business clients. The name was given to him by his father Rtd Major K L Devassy, who had taken part in the Indo-Pak war in 1971. “Being a soldier he was very impressed by the support USSR had given to India during the war and named me after Gagarin, who was a hero then. In school days the name was a burden as my classmates used to make fun of me. But when I got into the profession, the name was super cool.”

The youngest among the lot was 28 years old Gagarin P G, a skill development teacher from Kayamkulam. “My mother who was a hardcore communist named me Gagarin. I am proud of my name as it carries a history. If my name can educate the new generation about the history of Yuri Gagarin, then it is an achievement for me,” he signs off and clicks a selfie with other Gagarins.

