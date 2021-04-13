Heavy rain and winds uproot tree at boat jetty

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Heavy rain and winds uprooted a tree at Boat Jetty KSRTC Bus Stand in the city on Monday evening. No casualties have been reported in the accident. A fire and rescue team cleared the area by chopping off the fallen tree. The tree fell on two electric poles disrupting power supply at Boat Jetty KSRTC Bus Stand for some hours.

“A huge branch of the tree fell on top of Cochin Smart City Mission Ltd’s power unit and was removed by the rescue team,” said Vimal Kumar, senior fire and rescue officer. “The power connection on Boat Jetty Road was disrupted but it was soon restored by KSEB staff,” he added.

Ahead of monsoon, the beat officers of respective divisions are preparing a list of trees that pose a threat to the public. “By the end of this week, the list of trees that need to be chopped will be given to the corporation for issuing necessary orders,” said Arun Kumar, senior fire and rescue officer, Ernakulam. The rescue operation was led by P K Suresh, station officer, and team.