STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Heavy rain and winds uproot tree at boat jetty

Heavy rain and winds uprooted a tree at Boat Jetty KSRTC Bus Stand in the city on Monday evening. No casualties have been reported in the accident.

Published: 13th April 2021 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Fire and Rescue Services personnel cutting a tree that fell on an electric post at Ernakulam jetty bus station | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Heavy rain and winds uprooted a tree at Boat Jetty KSRTC Bus Stand in the city on Monday evening. No casualties have been reported in the accident. A fire and rescue team cleared the area by chopping off the fallen tree. The tree fell on two electric poles disrupting power supply at Boat Jetty KSRTC Bus Stand for some hours.

“A huge branch of the tree fell on top of  Cochin Smart City Mission Ltd’s power unit and was removed by the rescue team,” said Vimal Kumar, senior fire and rescue officer. “The power connection on Boat Jetty Road was disrupted but it was soon restored by KSEB staff,” he added.

Ahead of monsoon, the beat officers of respective divisions are preparing a list of trees that pose a threat to the public. “By the end of this week, the list of trees that need to be chopped will be given to the corporation for issuing necessary orders,” said Arun Kumar, senior fire and rescue officer, Ernakulam. The rescue operation was led by P K Suresh, station officer, and team.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heavy rain
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp