Helicopter shifted from accident site

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After a four-hour-long mission, the helicopter that belly-landed on Sunday was removed from swamp at Panangad. The operation, led by a team of expert from New Delhi, began at midnight on Sunday and was completed by 5am on Monday. Earlier, DGCA officials carried out an examination and granted permission to shift the chopper owned by the Lulu Group. It was lifted using a crane after removing its rotor blades and was shifted to Nedumbassery.

“After the completion of further investigation, the helicopter will be shifted from Nedumbassery,” said an official. A preliminary investigation has revealed technical glitches in the helicopter. The exact reason for the accident will be ascertained soon, he said.