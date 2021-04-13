Post elections, Ernakulam sees massive surge in Covid cases

Anu Kuruvila By

KOCHI: The district had heaved a sigh of relief when Covid cases came down to around 300 in January after the local body elections. This led to lifting of a lot of restrictions and public places became once again active. However, with Covid cases shooting past 800 soon after the assembly elections, widespread whisperings began doing the rounds that this might be because the state government had wilfully withheld the actual numbers. However, damning truth is that the second wave is very much here. From 504 on Friday, the numbers shot up to 977 on Saturday. On Sunday, the figures remained above 825 with the district recording 842 fresh cases. Even as the test positivity rate (TPR) is on an upward swing, crowding at public places like bus stations and eateries seem to be on the rise.

To check the rising number of Covid cases, the state government on Monday brought in restrictions that will see slashing of customer intake in restaurants and hotels by 50 percent, new business hours (from 9 to 9), limiting of persons in closed environs to 100 etc. “Besides these, all existing measures including those that couldn’t be fully implemented are being enforced and the district collector has issued orders regarding this,” said Dr Mathews Nambelil, District Programme Officer, National Health Mission. According to him, sectoral magistrates have been instructed by the district collector to fully enforce all Covid rules.

“Also, testing for Covid has been increased,” added Dr Mathews. After the first peak, the testings per day had been increased to 6,000. “Later on it was upped to 8,000 and now it has been further increased to 10,000 tests per day,” he said. “Sixty percent of the tests being conducted are RT-PCR. This has significantly increased TPR,” he said.

According to him, this is because those who had recovered from Covid might again test positive when RT-PCR is done. “However, the district administration has taken steps to enhance treatment facilities at hospitals,” said Dr Mathews. Already we have four second line treatment centres in place, he added.

“Facilities to treat Covid and non-Covid patients have been also made at the hospitals in Tripunithura, Palluruthy, Ramangalam and Vengola. The facilities have already started functioning,” said Dr Mathews. As for vaccination, he said, “It is happening on a campaign mode.”

“The aim is to inoculate everyone above 45 years by April 22. And for this a massive drive in association with the panchayat, municipalities and other LSGs is under way,” he said. As for the availability of the vaccine, he said, “Everything is going in a balanced manner.” Meanwhile, when asked about the decision to open parks, the Mayor M Anilkumar said, “It is a right move since the parks will provide a means of exercise for the people cooped up in their houses.” “Being out in an open space compared to the closed-in atmosphere of the malls and theatres is more conducive,” he added.

According to him, all measures as per the Covid protocol, including sanitisation of public areas like benches and sports equipment, will be done regularly. “It has also been decided to vaccinate all the ground staff,” he added. The mayor also plans to call a meeting of all stakeholders in the coming days to discuss the situation.

However, hoteliers and restaurant owners are not a happy lot. “We are not being anti-social by criticising the government move. However, why should we bear the brunt of the fool-hardiness of politicians and both the state and Central governments,” said G Jayapal, secretary, Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association. “After the polls, the cases were again coming down when polls arrived bringing in huge crowds,” said Jayapal.