Traffic enforcement to get a boost as police invite proposal for ITES

The objective of RFP is to select a system integrator for implementing ITES.

Published: 13th April 2021 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: With an eye on reducing road accidents and traffic rule violations, Kerala Police have invited proposals for Integrated Traffic Enforcement System (ITES) in which advanced technology will be used for traffic rule enforcement activities. Kerala Police recently invited a Request for Proposals (RFP) from companies that have expertise to set up ITES on roads across Kerala.

The objective of RFP is to select a system integrator for implementing ITES. As per RFP documents, ITES is to reduce traffic violations such as over-speeding, jumping traffic signals and penalise violators. ITES will be implemented at black spots and important traffic signals in the state.“Enforcement stations proposed to be set up at a number of locations across the state will identify vehicles passing through points which witness over-speeding, as a part of this project.

The system will capture over-speeding at individual enforcement station locations as well as average speed-limit violation between pairs of enforcement station locations. All enforcement data will be sent to a Central Monitoring Centre (CMC) set up as a part of the project. The central database is expected to be integrated with other statutory compliance-related data sources such as registration, fitness, tax and commercial vehicle permits and will be cross-linked with VAHAN to make up the heart of the proposed ITES. Challans will be generated for traffic violations and sent to vehicle owners after manual verification,” stated the RFP document.

As part of this project, Kerala Police would install and connect around 200 Speed-limit Violation Detection Systems (SVDS), 400  Artificial Intelligence (AI) camera-based Enforcement System, 60  Mobile SVDS systems mounted on vehicles, 30 Red-light Violation Detection Systems (RLVD)  and 100 Helmet Absence Detection  Systems  (HADS). 

The ITES can also identify whether the vehicle’s Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate has expired.
“The data of vehicle collected through ITES will be recorded at the control room to be used for crime investigation, tracing vehicle involved in hit and run incidents, vehicle theft cases, anti-terrorism and anti-smuggling operations. The cameras to be installed as part of the project will be capable of taking photographs of vehicles moving as fast as 240 km per hour speed both day and night. The cameras can also detect drivers and passengers without a seatbelt and those using a mobile phone while driving. The SVDS will be capable of detecting all types of vehicles, including motorcycles, involved in the over-speeding system,” an official said.

