A mother’s tale

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Jebin Johny, founder and designer with Jebsispar has launched a new collection titled ‘Amma’. The collection was launched recently at Lakme Fashion Week, a virtual showroom. “Amma explores my relationship with my mother and her role in our family. It is a celebration of birth, fatherhood, motherhood and family. The collection uses the techniques of handloom weaving, hand block printing and hand dyeing using natural Indigo,” says Jebin. The sustainable, eco-friendly fabric is Kuthampully handwoven cotton, designed into garments like saree and maxi dresses.

The 30-year-old designer from Vazhakkulam, whose designs have gone places in just five years from Sonam K Ahuja’s wardrobe in The Zoya Factor to Vidya Balan’s sari at the Filmfare awards is very clear about how fashion must be completely harmless to the planet. With ‘Amma’, he is also dwelling on gender roles and how to respect them. “Five years back, I decided that I will wash all the dishes at home and help my parents with all the household chores.

And I am so proud of it. I feel that I am a better man today. My mother used to tell me how my sisters and I were born through a C section and used to show us the stitches and stretch marks. When my sister gave birth to a baby boy, she would tell me about the pain and the post-partum problems. I think men can never understand the stories of a woman from her perspective fully,” elaborates Jebin. His motifs tell stories of birth, breast feeding, the bond between parents and children, and all about unconditional love.

‘Tree of life’, one of the sari motifs talk about breastfeeding while ‘Mother and daughter’ talk about the birth of a baby. ‘Life’ motif is derived from puttu kutti, a household accessory that is peculiar to most Malayali households. “My father and mother used to cook puttu for us. It was our favourite food as children. It’s the food that our parents fed that we learn to trust and enjoy blindly throughout our lives. It builds memories and emotions,” says Jebin.