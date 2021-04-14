STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

A mother’s tale

Jebin Johny, designer and founder of Jebsispar, has launched a new collection ‘Amma’, that touches on feminine experiences, gender roles, family bonds

Published: 14th April 2021 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Jebin Johny, founder and designer with Jebsispar has launched a new collection titled ‘Amma’. The collection was launched recently at Lakme Fashion Week, a virtual showroom. “Amma explores my relationship with my mother and her role in our family. It is a celebration of birth, fatherhood, motherhood and family. The collection uses the techniques of handloom weaving, hand block printing and hand dyeing using natural Indigo,” says Jebin. The sustainable, eco-friendly fabric is Kuthampully handwoven cotton, designed into garments like saree and maxi dresses.

The 30-year-old designer from Vazhakkulam, whose designs have gone places in just five years from Sonam K Ahuja’s wardrobe in The Zoya Factor to Vidya Balan’s sari at the Filmfare awards is very clear about how fashion must be completely harmless to the planet. With ‘Amma’, he is also dwelling on gender roles and how to respect them. “Five years back, I decided that I will wash all the dishes at home and help my parents with all the household chores.

And I am so proud of it. I feel that I am a better man today. My mother used to tell me how my sisters and I were born through a C section and used to show us the stitches and stretch marks. When my sister gave birth to a baby boy, she would tell me about the pain and the post-partum problems. I think men can never understand the stories of a woman from her perspective fully,” elaborates Jebin. His motifs tell stories of birth, breast feeding, the bond between parents and children, and all about unconditional love.

‘Tree of life’, one of the sari motifs talk about breastfeeding while ‘Mother and daughter’ talk about the birth of a baby. ‘Life’ motif is derived from puttu kutti, a household accessory that is peculiar to most Malayali households. “My father and mother used to cook puttu for us. It was our favourite food as children. It’s the food that our parents fed that we learn to trust and enjoy blindly throughout our lives. It builds memories and emotions,” says Jebin.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp