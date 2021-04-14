Attack on woman: Three-member gang arrested

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three people involved in an attack on a woman at Pattimattom last month have landed in police custody. Agnel Benoy, 23, of Konnathadi in Idukki, Mohammed Shafi, 31, of Kodungallur and Anoop alias Madapravu Anoop, 33, were arrested by the Kunnathunad police, said the police.

The culprits decamped with cash and valuables taken from the woman, who was returning home on her scooter after work.The incident occurred at 7.45pm on March 19, when the victim was on her way home. The gang intercepted her and unleashed an attack on her. Subsequently, they decamped with a sum of Rs 15,000, a mobile phone and the two-wheeler. She sustained injuries on her head after the accused hit her head. The police found the two-wheeler which was abandoned near Kottamala on the next day.

One of the accused Agnel was familiar with the victim, as they worked together in the shop where she is employed, said an officer. “Agnel knows the victim in person. Upon interrogation, he confessed to the police that he conspired with the others to carry out the robbery. He was aware of the money stored inside the two-wheeler’s compartment. All the accused have criminal antecedents,” said the officer. A team led by Kunnathunad Inspector of Police C Binukumar made the arrests.