Canal rejuvenation: Convincing Udaya colony residents biggest challenge

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Convincing the residents of Udaya colony about relocation and rehabilitation is the biggest challenge being faced by the corporation for implementing the canal rejuvenation project. Though majority of the P&T colony residents have expressed their willingness for relocation, Udaya colony residents have never been consulted by anyone neither about the evacuation nor rehabilitation.

“We have not been called for any discussion about evacuation or relocation. We dont know what’s happening as none of the political leaders have discussed the matter in detail with us,” said a resident of Udaya colony.

Gandhi Nagar councillor K K Sivan said evacuation and relocation of the colony residents should be done only after winning their confidence. “We need to convince them that they will be properly rehabilitated. We should not push them into a crisis. Authorities concerned should hold a detailed meeting with all the residents. If we want to take care of the colony residents, their livelihood must be protected,” he said.