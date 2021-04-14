Cusat startup launches gait training device

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rewa, an advanced gait training device, was launched at Cusat by Vice-Chancellor K N Madhusoodanan in an event to mark World Autism Awareness Day. REWA is developed by ChoiceMed healthcare solutions (P) Ltd, a startup promoted by Suraj Simon Varghese and Rubin Ray incubated in CITTIC, Cusat.

Suraj and Rubin said most rehabilitation centres depend on gym treadmills for gait training in conditions like cerebral palsy and other conditions, which is not always effective. “In REWA, the walking surface moves in coordination with the patient’s steps, facilitating the adjustment of stride length to the patient’s comfort level,” said one of the founders.