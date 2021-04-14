Green corridor to lure joggers back to street

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochiites have many reasons to limit their daily work out routines to the comforts of their home. Rising mercury levels, the spike in Covid-19 cases and ‘work from home’ culture since the arrival of a pandemic are just some of them.

But not anymore! To bring joggers back to the streets, Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) is coming up with a green corridor initiative combining its recently renovated walkways and smart roads with the city’s green spaces. Starting from Durbar Hall and reaching the fag end of Abraham Madamakkal Road by passing through, Subhash Park, Marine Drive and Mangalavanam, the project aims to provide green and clean walk spaces for the public.

As the 2.40-km-long renovation of the Marine Drive walkway is reaching its final lap, the agency is planning to consult stakeholders like Kochi Corporation, Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) and Goshree Islands Development Authority to ensure seamless connectivity for joggers in the stretch.

“The Rs 7.85-crore renovation of the Marine Drive walkway will be complete by mid May. We are approaching the GCDA to provide an opening from Subhash Park to Rajendra Maidan for a direct link towards Durbar Hall ground. The aim is to link maximum green spaces in the stretch and inspire the city residents to maintain healthy habits in daily life,” said a CSML official.

Earlier, the agency had completed a smart road project at Abraham Madamakkal Road by providing a walkway from High Court Junction to the Goshree bridge. Besides laying new tiles at Marine Drive, CSML has remodelled the landscaping in the stretch. Though the project primarily targets pedestrians, cyclists can utilize the new cycle tracks developed along smart roads such as Park Avenue, Shanmugham and Abraham Madamakkal Roads.

“As we conceived the walkway project as fully dedicated to walkers, we haven’t included cycle tracks. However, they will be able to move along our smart roads. We are trying to complete the remaining road works before the monsoon. So far, more than 70 per cent of work is over,” said the official. However, the shop owners in the stretch are pointing towards poor waste management amid the beautification works. “No matter how much they renovate the walkways, they will not last long without a proper waste management plan. But Kochi Corporation is in no mood to maintain the premises. If authorities are serious about attracting the public, they have to be cautious about the basic requirements,” said Rafi K, a shop owner.

Several joggers who visit Marine Drive also demand better upkeep of the premises. “Despite being a landmark of Kochi, the area has been ignored by the officials. It is heartening to see they are putting in the effort to make the stretch greener. Still, the waste deposits in the banks of backwaters and the poor maintenance of the market canal need to be addressed,” said Ravi Kumar V V, a regular visitor of Marine Drive.

High Hopes

As the new projects are attracting improved patronage from domestic tourists and city residents, the boat operators are hoping for a turnaround. “Although there are reports of the second wave of Covid, the renovation works have brought several families back to the stretch. We are pinning our hopes on the CSML initiative,” said Kassim BK, a boat operator.

Green corridor

CSML has renovated the following roads and walkways to create a green corridor linking green spaces like Mangalavanam and recently inaugurated Subhash Park