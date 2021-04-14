STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

New Covid restrictions hard to digest: Hoteliers

The eateries that were limping towards bettering their financial situation now find themselves again at crossroads forcing them to c0me out in protest. 

Published: 14th April 2021 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

covid testing children

Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The latest restrictions announced by the state government to rein in  increasing Covid cases have put restaurants and hotels in the state in a tight spot. The eateries that were limping towards bettering their financial situation now find themselves again at crossroads forcing them to c0me out in protest. 

“The new restrictions are like a death sentence for small restaurants with a seating capacity of 25 or below,” said G Jayapal, general secretary, Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association. By restricting the number of intake by 50 per cent, the government has set small restaurant owners on the path of ruin, he added. 

“For example, a restaurant with a seating capacity of 25, will only be able to cater to half the number. And this accompanied by the time restriction of 9 to 9, will see these restaurants struggling to generate revenue,” said Jayapal adding they will have to shut shop and sack their employees. “I think the government thought of these restrictions and refrained from enforcing another lockdown keeping in mind the economy. However, is this a wise decision,” he asked.

Jayapal said, “The Ramzan month has begun. And as during this month of fasting the daytime footfall drops by 60 percent. The business during this month happens only after 6.30 and extends till 11 pm.” Also, during Ramzan, restaurants and hotels run by Muslims remain shut in the morning hours, he added.

“They open only after 6.30 pm. So, the patrons of these restaurants belonging to other religious communities will wait till after 6.30 to eat at these eateries. Don’t you think this will lead to crowding at these eateries when everyone is trying to get food before the 9 pm deadline?” he said. The only practical solution is to extend the time from 9 pm to 11 pm, added Jayapal.

Then come to the issue of office-goers, he said. “Nearly every bachelor or those staying alone come to buy dinner after 9 pm. The time is very convenient for them. However, now we will see everyone rushing in after 8 pm to get their orders. This too will lead to overcrowding,” said Jayapal.

Pointing out another fact, he said, “The people who arrive at the restaurants come in buses, autos and taxis or other public or private transport. When the people arrive in these modes of transportation without any sort of social distancing, what’s the use of making them sit in accordance with social distancing,” he said adding it seems the rules are only for the business community.“We form the backbone of the economy, but we feel we are the ones who are being punished,” said Jayapal. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hotel COVID 19 Kerala
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp