New Covid restrictions hard to digest: Hoteliers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The latest restrictions announced by the state government to rein in increasing Covid cases have put restaurants and hotels in the state in a tight spot. The eateries that were limping towards bettering their financial situation now find themselves again at crossroads forcing them to c0me out in protest.

“The new restrictions are like a death sentence for small restaurants with a seating capacity of 25 or below,” said G Jayapal, general secretary, Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association. By restricting the number of intake by 50 per cent, the government has set small restaurant owners on the path of ruin, he added.

“For example, a restaurant with a seating capacity of 25, will only be able to cater to half the number. And this accompanied by the time restriction of 9 to 9, will see these restaurants struggling to generate revenue,” said Jayapal adding they will have to shut shop and sack their employees. “I think the government thought of these restrictions and refrained from enforcing another lockdown keeping in mind the economy. However, is this a wise decision,” he asked.

Jayapal said, “The Ramzan month has begun. And as during this month of fasting the daytime footfall drops by 60 percent. The business during this month happens only after 6.30 and extends till 11 pm.” Also, during Ramzan, restaurants and hotels run by Muslims remain shut in the morning hours, he added.

“They open only after 6.30 pm. So, the patrons of these restaurants belonging to other religious communities will wait till after 6.30 to eat at these eateries. Don’t you think this will lead to crowding at these eateries when everyone is trying to get food before the 9 pm deadline?” he said. The only practical solution is to extend the time from 9 pm to 11 pm, added Jayapal.

Then come to the issue of office-goers, he said. “Nearly every bachelor or those staying alone come to buy dinner after 9 pm. The time is very convenient for them. However, now we will see everyone rushing in after 8 pm to get their orders. This too will lead to overcrowding,” said Jayapal.

Pointing out another fact, he said, “The people who arrive at the restaurants come in buses, autos and taxis or other public or private transport. When the people arrive in these modes of transportation without any sort of social distancing, what’s the use of making them sit in accordance with social distancing,” he said adding it seems the rules are only for the business community.“We form the backbone of the economy, but we feel we are the ones who are being punished,” said Jayapal.