Of divine motifs

ILAHI by Korvai India from Kochi-based designer Celia Palathinkal is a modern take on traditional Banarasi silk

Published: 14th April 2021 05:29 AM

By Likhitha P Nair
Express News Service

KOCHI: For Kochi-based designer Celia Palathinkal, fashion and design have been a dynamic part of her creative flow. Also famous for her eponymous fine jewellery brand, Celia has been a lover of all things aesthetic. While Celia Palathikal Jewelry draws from both traditional and contemporary elements to create edgy, time-relevant collections, her clothing like Korvai is more of a traditional luxury collection that focuses on India’s world-famous heritage silk weaves.

But with her recent collection ILAHI from Korvai, Celia is bridging the traditional and modern. “Korvai was primarily a saree brand, catering to the Banarasi silk lovers. ILAHI derives most of its motifs and aesthetics from traditional designs,” she says. ILAHI means divine. The collection is rightfully named so, given the detailing and intricate designs that have gone into each piece from the collection that is truly out of this world.

ILAHI features summer wear - loose-fitting, breathable clothing made from natural silk and crafted into kaftans and kurtas. “There are both artificial and natural silk available. ILAHI is made from pure natural silk. So it is a breathable fabric that you can keep yourself comfortable in,” she says.

But Celia adds that the ready to wear twist to traditional weave is an experiment, one that seems to have settled well with Malayali buyers. “However, we are still sticking to the aesthetics of what Korvai have to offer,  except for the colour palette. Though traditional silk and sarees always come in bright colours, ILAHI has very western, subtle, colours,” she says.

The collection was launched on April 7 at Old Harbour Hotel, Fort Kochi. Shop on Instagram @korvaiindia

