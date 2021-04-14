STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police launch probe against terror accused for hiding letter from prison officials

Published: 14th April 2021 05:41 AM

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Viyyur police have registered a case against a Thiruvananthapuram native, who is accused of being a member of an Islamic State (IS) module named Ansarul Khilafah, for allegedly destroying a letter without disclosing its contents at the Viyyur Central Jail in Thrissur. The accused Sidhikul Aslam, who was deported from Saudi Arabia, was lodged in Viyyur jail after being arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) last year.

On March 6 this year, prison officials found a letter in possession of Sidhikul during one of their routine morning checks. “When we asked him to hand us the letter, he tore it up. Though we questioned him, he did not disclose anything regarding the contents of the letter. It is also not clear if he had written the letter or received it from someone else,” an official with the Prisons department said.

Considering the seriousness of Sidhikul’s charge, the jail superintendent reported the matter to his higher-ups, who in turn directed him to lodge a complaint at the nearby police station. “Viyyur police have registered an FIR based on the complaint. The police will interrogate him now. They have also checked the CCTV footage and the entries registered,” the official said.

On Tuesday, based on the department’s petition seeking to interrogate Sidhikul in jail, the NIA court in Kochi permitted the police to question him for two hours. The team has decided to conduct the investigation within this week.  Sidhikul was allegedly part of a conspiracy hatched by members of the Ansarul Khilafah to further its operations in the states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The group was busted during one of their meetings, which was conducted at an open place near Kanakamala, Kannur, in October 2016. 

There have been numerous incidents of clashes between Viyyur prison officials and people accused in NIA cases. Last year, prison officials had lodged a complaint against some NIA-case accused, alleging they tried to disrupt the Independence Day celebrations in jail. However, the complaint later turned out to be bogus. People accused of being involved in terrorism-related cases are lodged in the high-security prison of Viyyur Central Jail.

