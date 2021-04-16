Abandoned Odisha voter ID cards genuine

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police team, which is probing the incident in which more than 200 electoral voter ID cards were found abandoned in Kalamassery, found on Thursday that many of the cards were genuine and matched the details in the electoral roll published by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Odisha. “We did a preliminary verification. Many cards were found to be genuine,” said an officer. A majority of the cards were from Bhatli assembly constituency.

“It’s suspected that the cards were dumped by contractors who collect them from migrant labourers as identification records. Police have submitted a report to the district collector. An inquiry has also been launched to ascertain if these cards were used as identification documents to source SIM cards,” the official said. Police are trying to locate CCTV cameras in the area to see if they can identify the person who might have dumped the cards.