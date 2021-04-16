Assault on minor: Special team formed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A team under the direct monitoring of rural police chief has been constituted to probe into the incident in which a four-and-a-half-year-old girl child of an Assamese couple at Muvattupuzha was admitted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital with injuries on her private parts.

Police officers said the team has decided to question the parents of the child again after the medical board formed to look into the injuries of the child, has decided not to go by the statement of the child that the injuries on her private parts were from a fall she suffered while playing.

The board has also decided to conduct further medical examination of the victim girl who is recuperating from severe injuries and internal infection under special care of a team of doctors at Kottayam Government Medical College.

As per medical reports, the child had huge puss formation in the anal cavity apart from a femur fracture and several injury marks on the body. Medical examination also detected that the child was starving for many days and there were no signs of food intake in her body.

