Couple who robbed girls after offering them roles in movies held

A couple from Kottayam who was allegedly involved in robbing girls after offering them roles in movies was arrested here on Thursday.

Published: 16th April 2021 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Gokul and Athira

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A couple from Kottayam who was allegedly involved in robbing girls after offering them roles in movies was arrested here on Thursday. Gokul MS aka Kannan, 26, Myalili House, Chempu, Vaikom, now residing at a rented house near Balabhadra Temple, Eroor, in the city, and his wife Athira Prasad aka Ammu, 27, Kalathingal House, Kattappana, Idukki, were nabbed for robbing a sum of Rs 20,000 and a gold chain weighing 1.25 gm worth Rs 40,000 from a girl on Tuesday evening after threatening and spraying pepper powder on her face. 

“The couple summoned the victim to Metro Station at Kaloor offering her a role in a movie. They robbed her valuables when she got into their car. After taking money and the gold chain they dropped her in their car in an abandoned area near Palarivattom,” said an officer with the investigation team.

Upon investigation, the accused confessed that they were involved in robbing a sum of Rs 20,000 from another girl in a similar manner. “In the second case, the accused forcibly took the victim in their car and threatened to spray pepper on her face and decamped with the money in her bag,” said an officer. The police will also look into whether more girls were robbed by the accused.

Ambady, a taxi driver, who was also involved in the case, is still absconding. The accused were picked up from Eroor area. They were later produced before the court. An investigation is on to arrest the other accused who is on the run, said an officer. A team led by N Gireesh, Inspector of Police, Palarivattom, made the arrest.

