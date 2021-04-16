STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid super spread in Ernakulam: Indian Medical Association

Shortage of ICU beds, oxygen supply; over 25 regions, including divisions in Thrikkakara, Njarakkal, Edathala, Vadakkekara containment zones 

Published: 16th April 2021 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 10:45 AM

Despite the number of covid cases in the state rise, people are seen wearing masks inappropriately at Broadway | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As Covid numbers shoot up, hospital occupancy in both private and government facilities is increasing alarmingly. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has confirmed that super spread is happening in the district. With focus shifting to testing in the district over the next two days, a possibility of vaccine shortage is also looming large, health department officials say. 

Over 25 regions, including divisions in Thrikkakara, Njarakkal, Edathala and Vadakkekara, have been declared containment zones. While Tuesday saw 1,162 new cases, the daily count climbed to 1,226 on Wednesday and 1,267 on Thursday. On Wednesday, the IMA organised a meeting attended by around 150 doctors from both the government and private sectors to analyse the Covid-19 situation. “The district is facing a shortage of ICU beds, oxygen supply and vaccines. People will adhere to Covid norms only with proper restrictions and awareness,” said Dr T V Ravi, IMA president, Kochi chapter. 

He said Covid cases have risen steadily in the district during the past one week.“In hospitals, Covid admissions for those in the age-group of 40-60 are rising. More youngsters are getting admitted with severe pneumonia in the second wave. In some private hospitals, the allotted beds have filled up and they are struggling to increase the number of beds,” said Dr Ravi. 

The test positivity rate (TPR) at Ernakulam, that stood at four per cent in March, rose steeply  to 12-14 per cent within days. Now, the district’s TPR is 14.36 per cent. A total of 8,823 Covid tests were conducted on Thursday. 

The IMA has advised those with symptoms to remain under self-isolation until the results are negative. If the test is positive once, it is advisable to conduct another Covid test as the second test may reveal the result as false positive, IMA said. 

“Life-saving drugs and methods, including oxygen supplementation and steroids, are proving effective only for some. There are a lot of fake and hoax messages regarding Covid-19 treatment and medicines circulating on social media. Remdesivir is not proven to be a medicine that decreases Covid deaths. It is only effective in some,” said Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, scientific advisor, IMA.

However, the district administration is gearing up to conduct nearly 31,000 tests within two days. Ten mobile unit teams have been deployed in the district. District Collector S Suhas urged people to take the Covid test irrespective of symptoms. Anticipating more Covid admissions, the ICU bed facility at the PVS Hospital will be upgraded to 60 from 20. Also, 100 oxygen beds will be made available at the Aluva district hospital. 

