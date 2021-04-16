STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Of sleep and positivity

It was a cold winter and the trees were bare, their naked branches exposed to the sky.

Published: 16th April 2021

By Jiddu Krishnamoorthy
KOCHI: It was a cold winter and the trees were bare, their naked branches exposed to the sky. There were very few evergreen trees, and even they felt the cold winds and the frosty nights. In the far distance, the high mountains were covered with heavy snow, and white billowy clouds hung over them. The grass was brown, for there had been no rain for many months, and the spring rains were still distant. The earth was dormant and fallow.

There was no cheery movement of nesting birds in green hedges, and the paths were hard and dusty. On the lake there were a few ducks, pausing on their way to the south. The mountains held the promise of a new spring, and the earth was dreaming of it. What would happen if sleep were denied to us? Would we have more time to fight, to intrigue, to make mischief? Would we be more cruel and ruthless? Would there be more time for humility, compassion and frugality? Would we be more creative? Sleep is a strange thing, but extraordinarily important. For most people,their sleep is the continuation of their life, dull or exciting, an extension at a different level of the same insipidity or meaningless strife.

The body is refreshed by sleep; Desires are quiescent, and so do not interfere with the organism; and with the body refreshed, the activities of desire have further opportunities for stimulation and expansion. The less one interferes with the internal organism, the better; Sleep is of great significance.

For most of us, sleep strengthens experience, it is a process of recording and storing in which there is expansion but not renewal. Expansiveness gives a feeling of elation, of inclusive achievement, of having understood, and so on; but all this is not creative renewal.A good sleep can do wonders  on one’s mental health.

