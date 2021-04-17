STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1,391 more test Covid positive; active cases cross 10,000-mark

On the fourth consecutive day, Ernakulam district reported over 1,000 Covid cases. As many as 1,391 Covid cases were recorded on Friday.

Published: 17th April 2021 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

A medic takes swab sample of a women for testing on Wednesday | shekhar yadav

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On the fourth consecutive day, Ernakulam district reported over 1,000 Covid cases. As many as 1,391 Covid cases were recorded on Friday. With this, the active cases reported in the district crossed 10,000 mark. Out of the total number of persons tested positive, 1,335 got infected through local transmission. Sources of infection of 34 people remain unknown. As many as three police personnel and five migrant workers also tested positive. 

Meanwhile, 515 Covid patients recovered from the illness. A total of 10,138 patients are undergoing treatment for Covid in the district. As many as 7,402 patients are being treated for Covid at their homes.  
In all, 645 patients are being treated at various private hospitals in the district. 

Multiple Covid cases have been reported from many places. The highest cases were reported from Thrikkakara (56), Keezhmadu (45), Kalamassery (36), Vazhakkulam (36), Vengola (36), Maradu (35), Palluruthy (34), Edathala (27) and Alangad (26).

Covid patients being treated at various facilities
Kalamassery Medical College    35
PVS        44
CIAL        89
Private hospitals    645
FLTCs        133
SLTCs        239
Homes         7,402

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp