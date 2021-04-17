STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Domestic violence hits a high

The Women Protection Office in Ernakulam exposed a serious issue regarding the violence meted out to women, who were confined to their houses during the pandemic.

Published: 17th April 2021 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Domestic violence

For representational purposes

By ANUPAMA MILI 
Express News Service

KOCHI: 352 domestic violence cases were reported between 2019 and 2020.One of the most affected people during the lockdown days were undoubtedly women. When the men started spending more time in their respective houses, the violence against women also increased 

The Women Protection Office in Ernakulam exposed a serious issue regarding the violence meted out to women, who were confined to their houses during the pandemic. Some men who had lost their jobs started spending more time with their families, while some others had the choice of working from their homes. As a result, the duration of ‘male presence’ inside the families increased and subsequently the amount of violence against women.

Illus | express

The department found that women, employed or not, when they spend their time inside home, are more prone to abuse, physically and emotionally. Other than the increased amount of household chores during the ‘work from home’ scenario, they are more exposed to physical abuses also inside the houses, according to the officials at the Women Protection Office in Kakkanad, Ernakulam.

The tip of an iceberg
The number of actual crimes committed against women from inside the houses (falling under the category of domestic violence) is far higher than those reported at various agencies, including police stations, said Deepa M S, district women protection officer.

“When the abused women were confined to their homes, they were forced to stay along with the respondents. They did not have access to vehicles or public transport to search for help. Some abusers even restricted women from using their mobile phones. So, how could they report the crimes? There were even more women who did not know where to file a complaint,” Deepa said.

‘Dry days mark less number of crimes’
According Deepa, the only solace for women during the lockdown was the time when liquor counters/shops were shut. Those days, the domestic violence cases saw a considerable reduction in number, she said.

“Men/husbands started reaching home early and without consuming alcohol. During those days, there was a significant reduction in violence against women,” added the district women protection officer.At the Women Protection Office, functioning under the Women and Child Development department, 352 domestic violence cases were reported from 2019 to 2020. In 2019, the maximum number of cases occurred during May - 19. The lowest number of cases were reported on December - 6. In 2020, the maximum number of domestic violence cases were reported in June - 32. The lowest number of cases were reported on March - 6.

“Many of these abused women have no safe place to go. Even if they report the crime at a police station, they were advised to stay back at the same place where the crime took place,” Deepa said. She explained how a woman can ask for help if such a situation arises. 

“Maybe, the post office is the only place where a woman from such abusive houses is allowed to visit. In such cases, they can just put their address and send a letter, which will be considered as a call for help. The protection officer will get their proper location details and help will be provided.”
The officer said there should be some codes for such situations that can be used in public. “For example, in many foreign countries, the victim can approach a pharmacy and just utter one or two words and the person at the other end can understand that she is a victim of domestic abuse.”

Monetary help
There are numerous schemes initiated by the government to support the women in distress. ‘Athijeevika’, a project initiated by the Women and Child Development Department, provides monetary support of up to `50,000 to a family headed by a woman. The applicant can approach the Integrated Child Development Services Scheme Officer, Women Protection Officer, Child Development Project Officer or supervisor for advice.

Emergency contacts for women 
Women Protection Officer  8281999057

Sakhi One Stop Centre, Kakkanad  8547710899

Kathorth Online portal for counselling services
Women’s Helpline 1091
Crime Stopper 1090
Pink Police 1515
Mithra 181
Snehitha Gender Help Desk 1800 4255 5678
DV helpline CMO 9400080292

USE CODE FOR HELP
Agencies report that in Spain’s Canary Islands, an archipelago of about two million residents, the Institute of Equality told women they could get help by walking into a pharmacy and simply asking for a ‘Mask 19’. Staff were told to call emergency services once they hear the codeword and summon help on the women’s behalf. Thirteen women have used the scheme since its launch in early March, the institute said, and it was quickly copied by other countries. Kika Fumero, the director of the Canary Islands Institute of Equality, who devised the original ‘Mask 19’ campaign, said the codewords could live on long after the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Domestic violence
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp