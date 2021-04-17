Domestic violence hits a high

ANUPAMA MILI By

KOCHI: 352 domestic violence cases were reported between 2019 and 2020.One of the most affected people during the lockdown days were undoubtedly women. When the men started spending more time in their respective houses, the violence against women also increased

The Women Protection Office in Ernakulam exposed a serious issue regarding the violence meted out to women, who were confined to their houses during the pandemic. Some men who had lost their jobs started spending more time with their families, while some others had the choice of working from their homes. As a result, the duration of ‘male presence’ inside the families increased and subsequently the amount of violence against women.

The department found that women, employed or not, when they spend their time inside home, are more prone to abuse, physically and emotionally. Other than the increased amount of household chores during the ‘work from home’ scenario, they are more exposed to physical abuses also inside the houses, according to the officials at the Women Protection Office in Kakkanad, Ernakulam.

The tip of an iceberg

The number of actual crimes committed against women from inside the houses (falling under the category of domestic violence) is far higher than those reported at various agencies, including police stations, said Deepa M S, district women protection officer.

“When the abused women were confined to their homes, they were forced to stay along with the respondents. They did not have access to vehicles or public transport to search for help. Some abusers even restricted women from using their mobile phones. So, how could they report the crimes? There were even more women who did not know where to file a complaint,” Deepa said.

‘Dry days mark less number of crimes’

According Deepa, the only solace for women during the lockdown was the time when liquor counters/shops were shut. Those days, the domestic violence cases saw a considerable reduction in number, she said.

“Men/husbands started reaching home early and without consuming alcohol. During those days, there was a significant reduction in violence against women,” added the district women protection officer.At the Women Protection Office, functioning under the Women and Child Development department, 352 domestic violence cases were reported from 2019 to 2020. In 2019, the maximum number of cases occurred during May - 19. The lowest number of cases were reported on December - 6. In 2020, the maximum number of domestic violence cases were reported in June - 32. The lowest number of cases were reported on March - 6.

“Many of these abused women have no safe place to go. Even if they report the crime at a police station, they were advised to stay back at the same place where the crime took place,” Deepa said. She explained how a woman can ask for help if such a situation arises.

“Maybe, the post office is the only place where a woman from such abusive houses is allowed to visit. In such cases, they can just put their address and send a letter, which will be considered as a call for help. The protection officer will get their proper location details and help will be provided.”

The officer said there should be some codes for such situations that can be used in public. “For example, in many foreign countries, the victim can approach a pharmacy and just utter one or two words and the person at the other end can understand that she is a victim of domestic abuse.”

Monetary help

There are numerous schemes initiated by the government to support the women in distress. ‘Athijeevika’, a project initiated by the Women and Child Development Department, provides monetary support of up to `50,000 to a family headed by a woman. The applicant can approach the Integrated Child Development Services Scheme Officer, Women Protection Officer, Child Development Project Officer or supervisor for advice.

Emergency contacts for women

Women Protection Officer 8281999057

Sakhi One Stop Centre, Kakkanad 8547710899

Kathorth Online portal for counselling services

Women’s Helpline 1091

Crime Stopper 1090

Pink Police 1515

Mithra 181

Snehitha Gender Help Desk 1800 4255 5678

DV helpline CMO 9400080292

USE CODE FOR HELP

Agencies report that in Spain’s Canary Islands, an archipelago of about two million residents, the Institute of Equality told women they could get help by walking into a pharmacy and simply asking for a ‘Mask 19’. Staff were told to call emergency services once they hear the codeword and summon help on the women’s behalf. Thirteen women have used the scheme since its launch in early March, the institute said, and it was quickly copied by other countries. Kika Fumero, the director of the Canary Islands Institute of Equality, who devised the original ‘Mask 19’ campaign, said the codewords could live on long after the pandemic.