By Express News Service

KOCHI: Excise officials on Friday arrested a 40-year-old film actor and recovered 2.5g of hashish oil, 0.1g of buprenorphine, 15g of ganja and a knife from his possession at Paramara Road near Ernakulam Town Railway Station.

The accused has been identified as Prasad, a native of Thrikkakara. Excise officials said the raid was conducted based on a tip-off. The accused has acted in movies including Abrid Shine’s Action Hero Biju.