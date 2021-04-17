STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MGU students raise complaints of mass failure in MCom examinations

As per the results announced by the varsity on Thursday, only 31.2% of students passed the first semester exams of MCom (CSS) held in November 2019.

Published: 17th April 2021 05:58 AM

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: After issues over delay in publishing exam results of first semester PG courses even after one-and-a-half years, Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) has landed in yet another row following mass failure of the students who appeared for first semester MCom exams.

As per the results announced by the varsity on Thursday, only 31.2% of students passed the first semester exams of MCom (CSS) held in November 2019. Of the 2,482 students who appeared for the exams, only 773 have passed. Alleging that such a mass failure of PG students is an unprecedented development, students and parents have come up against the university authorities. Following this, the varsity withdrew the results from its website by Thursday night.

“The varsity had introduced a new grading system for PG courses in 2019 and this is the first batch after the introduction of the new system. However, exam papers were valued by some teachers in self-financing colleges, who are ignorant about the new system that led to the mass failure of students,” alleged a parent on condition of anonymity. Following the development, students submitted complaints to university authorities as well the Governor, who is the chancellor of the university. 

Speaking to TNIE, Dr C M Sreejith, controller of examinations, admitted that the university received some complaints about the results. “We received the complaints by Friday late evening. The university will look into the complaints on Monday and will take steps to address the issues if found genuine,” he said.

The KSU district committee has lodged a complaint with the Governor, seeking a comprehensive inquiry into the frequent mass failure incidents in MG University and the financial interests of revaluation. Hit by technical glitches in the software system, pandemic and impasse during the assembly polls, the examination schedules and publishing of results of postgraduate courses in Mahatma Gandhi University had derailed, casting a shadow on the prospects of the students.

Though exams of the first three semesters of various PG courses have been completed, varsity couldn’t even complete the publication of results of first semester exams, which were held in November 2019. The delay is likely to deny an opportunity for the students to make improvements for papers having poor marks before the final semester exams. Moreover, students who have qualified for UGC National Eligibility Test held in December 2019, have to complete the course within December 2021, to avoid invalidation.

