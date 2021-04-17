Vaiga murder: Sanu tried to take SIM cards using Aadhaar details of relatives

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Giving strength to the Kochi City police’s finding that the disappearance of Sanu Mohan and the death of his 13-year-old daughter Vaiga was a preplanned affair, TNIE has learnt that Sanu tried to take several SIM cards using his relatives’ Aadhaar card details.According to top sources, nearly three months ago Sanu had asked the address proof of his relatives to take a SIM card for his personal use.

“Recently some telecom companies had made Aadhaar a must for taking SIM cards. During his visit to Alappuzha, he asked our relatives’ Aadhaar proof to take a SIM card. Since they felt something amiss in this request, they didn’t give it,” said a source who is close to Sanu’s family.

He said Sanu also made the same request with two of his other relatives. “Though the boy was ready to hand over the Aadhaar card, he misplaced it when Sanu asked for the same. If it was with him, he might have given it to Sanu,” said the source.Interestingly, the investigation team, while searching the flat of Sanu Mohan, also found several ID and address proof details of the apartment-mates.

“It is entirely possible that Sanu may have used the address proof of his apartment-mates to take the SIM card. But we could find photocopies of several address proofs. This shows that Sanu was planning something big. We are trying to figure out the mystery involved in the case. Soon we will be able to crack it,” said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

The sensational case came to light after Vaiga’s uncle registered a man- missing complaint at the Thrikkakara police station on March 22. Sanu, after dropping his wife at a relative’s house in Alappuzha, came back to Kochi with his daughter. He claimed they were going to another relative’s house. The complaint was filed after Remya failed to establish contact with Sanu late Sunday evening. Meanwhile, the police got information that Sanu Mohan stayed at a hotel in Mookambika for two days. It is learnt that Sanu escaped from the hotel without paying the bill.