Covid restrictions: Private bus operators knock at govt doors

KOCHI: With the state government imposing more restrictions in the wake of a ferocious resurgence of Covid-19, private bus operators have sought government support to continue services. Raising concern over sagging revenue due to the ban on standing passengers, bus operators have sought permission to allow at least 10 standing passengers by drawing circles on the floor of the bus to ensure social distancing.

The steep rise in diesel prices and the restrictions on carrying passengers have made bus operations unviable and the industry is struggling to survive, said Kerala Private Bus Operators’ Federation (KPBOF) president M B Sathyan.

“We resumed bus operations after lockdown by cutting down the salary and daily allowance of employees. In the initial stages we suffered huge loss and overcame the crisis as the government gave a 50 per cent discount on quarterly tax which comes to Rs 25,000 to Rs 38,000 according to the number of seats. In January the government gave a 100 percent waiver which came as a big relief. The next quarterly tax is due on May 14 and we have approached the government for a similar relief,” he said.

Sathyan said the daily collection has nosedived during the past one week after the government imposed fresh restrictions. “The collection had improved as more people started shifting to public transport due to rising petrol prices. The buses get standing passengers only during peak hours. The association will not give a call to stop services as we support the government initiative to curb the Covid surge. But I fear many owners will be forced to to stop the service and submit G-Forms. This way, we will at least not have to pay the motor taxes,” he said.

“New restrictions have been imposed at a time when private bus owners were gradually recovering from the impact of the lockdown. We are not against taking steps to control the virus spread. However, what is the logic behind not allowing passengers to stand in buses, but letting them sit side by side,” asked K B Suneer, a bus operator in Ernakulam.