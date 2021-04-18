STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ernakulam reports highest-ever daily Covid count

2,187 test positive on Saturday | Strict restrictions imposed in micro-containment zones

Though daily tally in the district crossed 2,000 for the first time on Saturday, many are reluctant to follow protocol. Ro-Ro ferry services plying on the Fort Kochi-Vypeen route saw heavy rush | Arun

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district reported the highest number of Covid cases in a single day on Saturday, with 2,187 persons testing positive. As part of the mass testing drive, over 20,000 Covid tests were conducted in the district. Over the past two days, a total of 36,390 tests have been conducted. 

“We had expected the number of cases to go up, as the number of tests has increased. On Friday also, over 16,000 tests were carried out. On Saturday, 20,180 tests were conducted. Testing is the major weapon in tackling the spread now and we are focused on conducting more tests. Since mass testing is getting good results, we will continue with it in the coming days too, if appropriate facilities are available. On a daily basis, over 9,000 tests are being conducted in the district presently,” said district collector S Suhas. 

Strict restrictions have been  imposed by the police and authorities at the micro containment zones in the district. There are over 270 such zones in the district. “The restrictions are being strictly enforced in the district, especially in micro containment zones. Any functions including marriages, housewarming ceremonies and funerals, have to be registered on the Covid-19 Jagratha portal. The number of persons allowed for each function is limited to 75,” said a police official.  

Meanwhile, in the wake of Covid spike, the district collector has instructed officials to upgrade and set up more First Line Treatment Centres (FLTC) and Second Line Treatment Centres in the district. Additionally, the 100-bed facility for Covid patients set up at Aluva District Hospital was evaluated by the collector on Saturday. 

Facilities including admission of patients belonging to Category C, treatment of Covid positive pregnant women, with 60 beds, eight critical care ICU beds, and two dialysis machines, are being set up at the new Covid Block at the Aluva District Hospital. The Woman and Child Ward at the Aluva hospital has been converted to Covid Block. 

“As many as 40-50% of beds are occupied in hospitals in both government and private sectors now. Instructions have been given to corporation and municipality authorities to take measures to set up CFLTCs in their divisions. In the coming days, a 200 oxygen bed facility will be made available at Fort Kochi Taluk hospital and super speciality block at General Hospital Ernakulam,” said Suhas. 

Meanwhile, out of the total number of persons tested positive, 2,112 got infected through local transmission. Source of infection of 58 persons could not be traced. As many as  327 Covid patients recovered from the illness. 

