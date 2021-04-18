STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Police struggle as drug peddlers move from streets to social media

Two years ago, the police had undertaken an operation and busted a racket that used social media platforms to distribute banned drugs.

Published: 18th April 2021 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite  the restrictions imposed by the state government in the wake of a resurgence of Covid-19 cases, drug peddling seems to be thriving in the district. After the lockdown placed curbs on traditional options such as clubs, parties and even street corners, peddlers have turned to social media to explore the opportunities it offers for the safe trade of street drugs like ganja, hashish and LSD, say officials with the excise intelligence wing.

“Drug peddling has become more digitised than ever,” said an intelligence officer.Two years ago, the police had undertaken an operation and busted a racket that used social media platforms to distribute banned drugs. The drive, however, lost its steam over the course of time. “The use of social media for drug supply is a major challenge. The department is taking all necessary steps to keep a check on the same,” said Excise Deputy Commissioner P Ashok Kumar.

However, online drug trade is hard to detect, say officials. “Orders for small quantities of drugs are placed through coded messages. The administrators add members only after thorough verification including physical background checks. The theme and discussions in the groups will also generally be on varied subjects to mask its real purpose of drug trafficking,” said an officer.

Kochi range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar said it was technically possible for the police to track activities of drug rackets that use social media platforms for trafficking.  But it’s not going to be an easy task, said Manu P Zacharia, cyber security expert and member of Data Security Council of India. “Machines can only be set to identify and track specific keywords. Rackets generally do not use keywords related to drugs while exchanging messages. Only if the agencies get a specific input can they scan the social media space for such activities,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
drug peddlers social media
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp