Vaiga death: Cops collect CCTV footage from hotel in Kollur

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after the Kochi city police spotted Sanu Mohan at a hotel near Kollur Mookambika temple in Karnataka, the investigation team collected CCTV footage to verify his presence. The police which got information on Friday night have intensified search to nab Sanu, 40, who went missing hours after the death of his 11-year-old daughter Vaiga last month.

According to sources, police identified Sanu’s location after the employees of the hotel where Sanu stayed from April 10 to 16, informed the police that he left the hotel without paying the bill. On April 16, Sanu had asked the hotel employees to book a cab for him to travel to Mangaluru Airport. He also informed the hotel employees that the hotel bill would be paid through card.

“Sanu, who went out around 10am, didn’t return to the hotel. The efforts of the hotel employees to trace him turned futile. Using the address proof, an employee of the hotel made a call to one of his friends in Kerala.

From him, the staff came to know about his disappearance. This helped them identify the person and they informed the Kochi city police later,” said City Police Commissioner C Nagaraju. “This means Sanu is alive and he didn’t get enough time to make a duplicate ID card. Even the CCTV footage clearly shows Sanu’s face. Moreover, he searched all newspapers keenly to keep a tab on the movement of police. The mystery behind the murder and his motive will come to light only after his arrest,” the Commissioner said.

Meanwhile, the police said that Sanu might have dumped his car in Coimbatore and used public transport to reach Kollur. “We have deployed a team in Kollur. He cannot go too far from the area. Since the lookout notice is already there, it will be difficult for him to use air transport. We are confident and we will be able to arrest him at the earliest,” he said.