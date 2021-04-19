COVID-19 case count in Ernakulam district crosses 2,000 again  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For the second consecutive day, the number of daily Covid cases reported in Ernakulam district breached the 2000 mark on Sunday. In all, 2,835 persons tested positive for the virus, another high number of cases reported in a single day, as the number of active cases in the district crossed 14,000.“The rising numbers are an indication of an alarming situation, but desired results cannot be achieved without the cooperation of the public,” said district surveillance officer S Sreedevi.

In the wake of Covid spike, the police have strengthened their inspections and strict actions are being taken against those not following Covid protocol. According to sources, Ernakulam Rural police have taken action against over 7,500 people for not wearing masks properly in public places. “Strict action is being taken against those violating Covid protocol. Over 470 cases have been registered. Action was taken against over 5,900 persons for not maintaining social distancing in public places too,” said Rural SP K Karthick.

In the last 24 hours, 14,664 samples were tested in the district. Out of the total number of persons tested positive, 2,741 got infected through local transmission. Source of infection of 81 persons could not be traced. As many as nine migrant workers tested positive.

Meanwhile, 355 Covid patients recovered from the illness. A total of 14,472 patients are undergoing treatment for Covid in the district. The number of patients who tested positive for Covid, and are undergoing treatment at their homes, have also crossed the 10,000 mark. As many as 10,147 patients are being treated for Covid at their homes, while 763 patients are being treated at various private hospitals in the district.

“Facilities for isolating those patients without the necessary requirements including separate rooms with bathrooms, have been arranged at the FLTCs. Presently, we have full- fledged CFLTCs at Kothamangalam, Mattancherry and Paravur. Instructions have been given to local self-government bodies to adopt measures to start CFLTCs in their regions. In a week, these will be set up,” said DMO N K Kuttappan.

Multiple Covid cases have been reported from places, amongst those highest were reported from Tripunithura with 88 cases. Other areas including Thrikkakara (74), Maradu (68), Fort Kochi (66), Vengola (60), Palluruthy (54), Keezhmad (53) and Rayamangalam (50) also reported a large number of cases.