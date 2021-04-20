CII seeks ban on meets with over 10 people

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As Covid cases continue to surge, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Monday called upon the government to ramp up production, supply and distribution of vaccines, following strict safety and hygiene protocols by all sections of society.In view of the prevailing situation, CII has proposed the following recommendations to the government for control of the rampant spread of infections. These include banning any type of meeting or gathering comprising more than 10 people for any purpose.

In a statement, Sreenath Vishnu, chairman, CII Kerala State Council and executive director, Brahmins Foods India Pvt Ltd., said CII would be happy to extend all support to the government in the following areas: (i) To maintain information flow between industry and government, (ii) to extend support in areas such as work place vaccination by creating vaccination centers at company premises or industrial estates, (iii) to extend infrastructure support such as oxygen supply (by connecting with oxygen manufacturers /suppliers), ICU beds and ventilators, (iv) to coordinate with pharmaceutical companies with respect to need of medicines and (v) to coordinate with hotels and education institutions to create extra medical facilities as per requirement.