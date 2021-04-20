Cinemas may shut down for two weeks

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the state is reintroducing night curfew and stringent restrictions including restrictions on cinema halls due to Covid-19 crisis, the owners across the state are planning to close down the facilities for two weeks. Though the office-bearers of film bodies have not officially come up with any confirmation in this regard, they think that it is better to close down cinema halls, which were reopened only three months ago after the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020 March, at least till the end of the Ramzan season.

According to a source close to the owner’s association, a majority of cinemas, especially those in Malabar area, have already stopped screening due to the decrease in the number of spectators. With the Covid-19 cases increasing, the government last week had stopped cinemas from screening second shows, which contributes to the major portion of collection.

“No new movies are planned to release in the next two-three weeks. Big releases are only arriving in May second week,” said the source. When contacted, Kerala Film Distributors Association president Ziyad Koker said an official decision in this regard has not been taken yet. “We cannot blame the theatre owners if they close down the facilities as they are facing a huge crisis due to the surge in Covid-19 cases,” he said.