Ernakulam district administration declares COVID-19 lockdown in 113 civic wards

Officials said that this includes all wards in Edathala, Vengola and Mazhuvannoor panchayats and five divisions in Kochi city Corporation.

Published: 20th April 2021 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 12:54 PM

Kochi's commercial hub Broadway witnessing a rush of customers amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Kochi's commercial hub Broadway witnessing a rush of customers amid spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo| Albin M, EPS)

By PTI

KOCHI: The administration on Tuesday declared complete lockdown in 113 civic body wards including three panchayats in Ernakulam district in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases there, officials said here. In his order, Ernakulam district Collector S Suhas said the complete lockdown will be in place in these wards for seven days from 6 PM on Wednesday.

They said that this includes all wards in Edathala, Vengola and Mazhuvannoor panchayats and five divisions in Kochi city Corporation. "The decision to shut these areas was taken at a review meeting attended by the district collector, district panchayat authorities and top police officials," they said.

Officials said lockdown will be strictly implemented in these wards. There will be only one entry point and one exit point in the containment zone. The administration has banned the assembly of more than five people in such areas.

It has imposed restrictions in organising marriages and funerals in the containment zones. The administration said only 20 people will be allowed to attend the marriages. Gatherings for the funeral will be restricted to 10, it said.

Officials said that police will be deployed in these areas for ensuring the effective implementation of lockdown. The tough measures to contain the spread of virus was taken on a day Ernakulam district recorded a highest spike of 3,212 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Kerala on Tuesday recorded its highest single day spike of 19,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 12.72 lakh and the active cases to 1.18 lakh.

ALSO WATCH: India reports nearly three-lakh COVID-19 cases, 2,023 deaths; highest so far

