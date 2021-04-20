Gold smuggling case: Hearing on ED plea adjourned

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Kochi on Monday adjourned the hearing in a petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to transfer the gold smuggling case probed by the NIA to the Special Court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases. As the counsels of both the agencies were not present, the court decided to hear the petition on April 27. The ED had filed the petition to transfer the case stating that the NIA case has elements of PMLA.