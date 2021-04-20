STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Know your Liver

Liver diseases account for more than two million deaths worldwide. Here is everything you must know to keep yours healthy 

By Dr. Benoy Sebastian
KOCHI: On World Liver day, let’s endorse the theme “Keep Your Liver Healthy and Disease Free” by knowing more about the organ and how to keep it safe. The liver is an extremely vital organ in our body. Known as the ‘metabolic factory’ liver performs over 500 functions. This includes detoxification of harmful substances like alcohol, synthesis of bile, cholesterol, albumin and clotting factors, breaking down of fat, storing energy as glycogen, metabolism of drugs etc.

Liver diseases account for more than 2 million deaths worldwide; one million due to cirrhosis and 1 million due to viral hepatitis and liver cancer. Most of the diseases affecting the liver are preventable. The natural history of many of them can be positively modified by early detection and intervention. So it is very crucial to nurture your liver.

The liver is unique in many ways. It is a vascular organ and has a dual blood supply; from the portal vein and hepatic artery. This comes in handy in treating liver cancers by blocking the blood supply to the tumour by angioembolization. Since the liver has a huge reserve capacity the signs and symptoms of liver diseases manifest only when more than 70-75% of the liver cells are damaged. Liver is the only organ in the body that can regenerate on its own. So a healthy person can donate a part of his liver, as the liver will grow back to its original size in a few weeks.

Hepatitis and its causes
Inflammation of liver cell is the primary damage that happens to the organ which is caused due to viruses. They are named A,B,C,D and E.Virus A and E are transmitted through the feco- oral route. The other viruses are transmitted through blood and body fluids and occur with intravenous drug abuse, unsafe sexual practices and body piercing. If not treated acute hepatitis can become chronic and later would lead to fibrosis and would end up in cirrhosis. The other common causes of hepatitis are alcohol and drugs followed by metabolic and autoimmune diseases. 

Fatty liver 
This is the most common liver disorder in the world. It is the accumulation of fat in the liver cells. Generally its a harmless situation, however, it can lead to progressive liver injury and cirrhosis in a minority. The common causes are sedentary lifestyle, obesity, alcohol and diabetes. If identified early and the causative factors are timely addressed the bad outcomes can be prevented.

Liver cirrhosis 
It is the final stage of chronic liver damage. The liver becomes hard and shrunken and leads to many complications like jaundice, swelling of the legs, fluid accumulation in the abdomen, bleeding, liver cancer and coma. The patient can be kept symptom free in the early stages, the disease progresses and leads to death. Liver transplantation is the only life-saving option.
 

