Level up for Covid 2.0

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With the rapid spike in Covid-19 cases, the district administration is gearing up to intrdoduce stringent measures for crowd control and limiting spread of infection. Kochi corporation has decided to set up four CFLTCs that can accommodate 1,500 patients each

The second wave of Covid-19 is here. Ernakulam, one of the most affected districts during the first wave, is back to square one. With the help of local self-governing bodies, the district health authorities are reopening Covid First-Line Treatment Centers (CFLTCs) with sufficient beds, ventilators and oxygen cylinders.

“We are preparing ourselves for the increasing number of Covid cases. Three CFLTCs are being set up at Kothamangalam, Paravoor and Mattancherry. Fifteen more CFLTCs are coming up across the district. Besides, we have requested the district administration to ramp up surveillance in crowded areas to avoid further transmission during the second wave,” said Dr N K Kuttappan, DMO, Ernakulam.

According to the order issued by the district collector, all local bodies will have to set up CFLTCs and additional domiciliary care centres within the next four days. Under Kochi Corporation, new Covid Care Centres will be set up at Kaloor, Elamakkara and Vaduthala. A portion of Ernakulam town hall will also be converted into a CFLTC. Earlier, a meeting convened by Health Minister K K Shailaja decided to set up 1,000 beds with oxygen supply in Ernakulam.

In case of a further surge in cases, Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, will be converted entirely into a Covid treatment centre. The Ernakulam General Hospital’s super-specialty block will be converted for pandemic treatment by next week. Another treatment facility with 100 ICU beds will be set up at the Aluva District Hospital by next week. The meeting also decided to convert the Fort Kochi taluk hospital into a Covid care facility if cases go up in West Kochi.

Safe than sorry

As the vaccination drive is progressing at a slow pace, health department officials are requesting the public to follow Covid protocol and avoid crowded areas. “There is a rapid surge of cases in areas like Fort Kochi, Palluruthy, Edakochi, Kadavanthra and Vyttila. Fort Kochi alone had 66 cases recently. Health inspectors will lead surveillance in crowded areas like the Ernakulam market. Above all, the public should strictly follow Covid protocol under these circumstances,” said Kuttappan.

more Vaccine arrives

As a huge relief to the raging vaccine shortage, Ernakulam received 30,000 doses on Monday. They were part of 1.75 lakh vaccine doses allocated to five regions across the state. “We will resume the vaccination drive with the new doses from Tuesday. We had stopped mega vaccination camps due to the shortage. Priority will be given to the vaccination drives organised by government hospitals, primary health centres and private hospitals,” said Dr Sivadas, vaccination nodal officer, Ernakulam. Earlier, the district has asked for 60,000 doses of vaccine from the newly allocated batch. Once the remaining doses arrive, the vaccination drive will be expanded to new centres. So far, seven vaccination centres have been opened up in Kochi city alone. The vaccines are being kept at the General Hospital