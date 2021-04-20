Vaiga murder: Relief for Umesh’s family as Sanu confesses to crime

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Umesh Ullas, cousin of Remya, Sanu Mohan’s wife, was under tremendous pressure for the past one month as their neighbours and family members accused that his family too had a role in the disappearance of Sanu Mohan and the death of 11-year-old Vaiga.Sanu Mohan’s family had been in contact with Umesh for the last six months or so. Recently, Sanu’s mother Sarala came down against the Umesh’s family saying that they purposefully hid several things from them.

But the dark cloud that loomed over Umesh’s family was cleared on Monday with police arresting Sanu for allegedly killing his daughter.“We are the only family that Sanu had established contact during the past six months. Hours before the mysterious disappearance, he left with Vaiga from our house. Several people, including Sanu’s mother, believed that we also have a role in the plot. Though it is sad to hear that Sanu was involved in the murder, we are a relieved lot as this clears our role. We are breathing easy in a way,” said Umesh Ullas.

According to him, the police will have to find the cash that Sanu amassed by selling the ornaments and other means. “Some people are making false allegations against Remya and our family members. If the police can find the cash, the uncertainty will be removed once and for all. That will be a big relief for us,” said Ullas.Meanwhile, Ullas received phone calls from Sanu’s family members who admitted that they misunderstood his family. “Sanu’s brother made a call and apologised for the misunderstanding,” he said.