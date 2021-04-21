STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fast and curious

Deepak and Irfan explain their love for cars that introduced them to a world of modifications. They are now inspiring fellow Malayalis through their YouTube channel ‘Vandified’

Published: 21st April 2021 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishna P S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Monster trucks and sports cars flying through the dusty desert race tracks, drones cruising overhead, broadcasting every detail live to their followers, drifters spiling sand as they turn the wheels in style.  ‘Vandified’ from two Malayali boys in ‘Mundu’ has something for everyone.It’s his love for cars that inspired Deepak to start ‘Vandified’, a YouTube channel for Malayali car enthusiasts. Deepak has always been a petrolhead. Cars have always been his passion, his dream. For around 10 years, this 29-year old has been buying and modifying cars for his own use before the idea struck him —  to share his love for cars with fellow Malayalis.

Irfan’s brother, who is Deepak’s friend, owns a garage and that is where the duo met. The two instantly clicked over their shared love for cars. “Irfan saw a bunch of equipment I had in my car, cameras and such, and asked what do I do with them. I used to just click pictures or start shooting if I see interesting cars on the street. It is one of my hobbies,” Deepak shares. The rest, is history. Now for ‘Vandified’, Irfan works behind the camera and Deepak in front.

“I had this idea of starting a platform for petrolheads,to showcase and review modified cars for fellow Malayalis. I shared it with Irfan and he was also very keen,” Deepak says. He feels there are not many ways Malayali petrolheads could meet, not many platforms that catered to them. So, the UAE-based duo started their YouTube channel that takes the viewers to the world of cars and blazing deserts.

“Deepak had this idea for two or three years. We met when he visited my facility and it was like a spark. We talked about his idea, and here we are now,” says Irfan. Within a few months, Deepak found the cars for their shoot and within three months, the channel was up and running, he adds.

The channel is a treat for Malayali car enthusiasts all over the world. The duo never compromises on quality while shooting. Making the video lively and fun for everyone is a must for them. They take out the cars to the roads, the racing tracks and even the desert, to offer a visual treat for everyone.

Most of the automobile channels or programmes are about reviewing cars. But Deepak and Irfan wanted to introduce the viewers to the culture of modification. “We wanted to inspire fellow car lovers, who might find it difficult to buy their dream car or build one due to financial issues or lack of time,” Irfan says. Deepak’s dreams don’t stop with Vandified. He wants to travel the world, find fellow petrolheads and showcase the cars they built. 

He has found many car lovers through the clubs he has been a part of for years. “Right now, it’s just the two of us. In future, I want to hire more people and build a dedicated team for ‘Vandified’. We also want to use the revenue towards promoting charities that support children with education,” says the duo.

Instagram @vandified and YouTube channel Vandified.

