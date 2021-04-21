STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Private hospitals empanelled to assist govt in fighting second wave

In a bid to fortify the efforts to tackle the Covid-19 resurgence in Ernakulam, private hospitals are being empanelled under the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP).

Published: 21st April 2021 06:24 AM

A health worker marks a vial carrying a sample, collected for RT-PCR test, in Bengaluru on Sunday | shriRam BN

Image of Covid testing used for representational purpose only (File photo | Shriram BN)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to fortify the efforts to tackle the Covid-19 resurgence in Ernakulam, private hospitals are being empanelled under the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP). As of now, 21 private hospitals have been empanelled under KASP in the district.According to the health department, two types of facilities have been arranged for Covid patients at these hospitals. “Those who have Ayushman Bharat Cards and are beneficiaries of KASP can arrive directly at these hospitals and seek treatment.

Those who have been undergoing treatment at government hospitals can also get themselves referred here. The treatment will be free, but the patient will have to bear the cost of food and other personal needs,” said the health department. The government will fully reimburse the treatment costs incurred by these empanelled hospitals within 15 days, it said. According to the department, the daily rates fixed by the government for various facilities at empanelled hospitals are Rs 2,300 for the general ward, Rs 3,300 for high dependency unit (HDU), Rs 6,500 for ICU sans ventilator and Rs 11,500 for an ICU with a ventilator. The government has sanctioned an amount of Rs 1 lakh per patient. 

“More private hospitals have expressed interest in joining our fight against COVID. As of now, steps are being carried out on war footing to get the treatment facilities at these empanelled hospitals up and running,” said the department. For the list of empanelled hospitals, log on to www.sha.kerala.gov.in.

