Ravi Achan takes over as trustee of Paliam group

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Paliath Ravi Achan on Tuesday took over as the trustee or ‘valiyachan’ of the Paliam Group Devaswom Trust. His assumption follows the passing away of Paliath Vikraman Achan, who held this post, on April 11. A multi-faceted personality, Ravi Achan is known for his deep knowledge and interest on a varied set of topics from kathakali to literature, temple festivals to elephants, philosophy to ‘akshara slokas’ and sports.

Ravi Achan was also a renowned all-round cricketer for Kerala, having played 55 Ranji Trophy matches, scoring 1,107 runs, besides picking 125 wickets in a career spanning from 1952 to 1970. Born to Kochi Elyathampuran Aniyankuttan Thampuran and Paliath Kochukutty Kunjamma couple in 1928, Ravi Achan is a prominent figure in Tripunithura’s cultural sphere.

The Paliam Trust has the ownership of the Paliyam Kovilakam and the Nalukettu at Chendamangalam, which are part of the Muziris Heritage project. In his first decision, Ravi Achan on Tuesday appointed Krishnabalan Paliath as manager of Paliam Trust, a post he has been serving under former trustee Vikraman Achan.