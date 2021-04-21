STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vaiga murder: Sanu Mohan still on denial mode on cops’ queries

Meanwhile, the police took Sanu Mohan to his flat, Muttar river where the girl’s body was found and HMT Junction as part of evidence collection.

Police team taking Sanu Mohan for evidence collection on the banks of the Muttar on Tuesday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though alcohol content was found in the body of Vaiga who was found dead in Muttar river on March 22, Sanu Mohan, who is suspected to have murdered her, continues to deny that he gave liquor to her. On the second day of interrogation, police tried to find out how the alcohol content was present inside the girl’s body. The presence of alcohol was confirmed during chemical examination. However, Sanu Mohan’s denial is creating a major headache for the investigation team as they have to find clear evidence within a short period of 10 days.

“We are trying to get all details from him. After this, we have to recreate entire sequence of events. We are not sure why he is not accepting the fact that he gave alcohol to her. We have the evidence to prove it,” said a top police officer who is investigating the case. “ Sanu is gradually falling in line and we hope he will cooperate in coming days. We think he would accept the alcohol factor in the coming days,” the officer said. 

Meanwhile, the police took Sanu Mohan to his flat, Muttar river where the girl’s body was found and HMT Junction as part of evidence collection. It took over an hour for the police to complete the evidence collection at his flat near Kangarapady. 

“He narrated how he committed the crime. He also showed the place from where he dumped the body to the river,” said the police.Meanwhile, the probe team plans to take Sanu Mohan to Coimbatore and other locations for evidence collection in the coming days.

