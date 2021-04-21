STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Weaving souvenirs

Saree Souvenirs, a travelling gallery of homegrown handloom saree brands under The Best Loom Project 
(TBLP) is underway at Cafe Papaya

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “It is an effort to bring out many stories through fabric and weaves. Those that transcend regions and cultures. Some lost to time. Saree Souvenirs is an effort to revive the Indian tradition of gifting sarees and the irreplaceable heirloom that has stood as a symbol of traditionthrough various cultures and regions of the country,” says Megha Krishnan, fashion designer and curator. The project, under Gallery OAD in Mattancherry, Kochi, is identifying indigenous textiles and crafts from across the country, presenting brands and working closely with artisans and master weavers. 

As he introduced a variety of art, craft and weaves — hand painted ceramics, handmade cushions woven from grass and jewellery all the way from Spain. Dilip Narayanan, Founder of Gallery OED and an art and fashion enthusiast, also narrated the tales that come with them.

“This is a sustainable, organic, aesthetic way of looking at fashion. The excess fabric from our own loom in Kannur is made into the ‘CurlyWurly’, a curly haired doll who tells the journeys of a little girl. Our weavers in Chennai work with us to make designs of Kerala’s favourite flowers and leaves. A lot of thought and groundwork has gone into TBLP,” he says. Kaftans made of Ahimsa silk (those extracted without killing the worms, instead from leftovers in abandoned cocoons) make up for eclectic pieces of display. 

From the woven masterpieces of Bengal to prints and patterns from Rajasthan and Gujarat, and checkered cotton silks from the south, the pop-up shop curated by Saumya Pande, fashion designer, illustrator, curator, dancer and course head (fashion design) at IIAD, New Delhi, and Megha has something for men and women of all ages. The sarees, pure cotton and silk, traditional and quirky, are displayed like paintings. “These are not items you just walk in and buy.

They have a story, these sarees have cultures and history attached to them. They are gifted to stay in families. This is why they becomeprecious,” she says. The project plans to hold exhibitions throughout Kerala and South India in the coming days, following Covid protocol. Prem Alayil, Kochi-based graphic designer is also part of the curation team.
At Cafe Papaya, Till April 25, 12pm-9pm
Also on sareesouvenirs.com

