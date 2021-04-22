All measures in place to tackle pandemic

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The second wave of Covid-19 is spreading at a fast pace in the district. All measures, including ensuring uninterrupted oxygen supply at hospitals, have been taken to contain the spread of the disease.

According to the district administration, three tonnes of oxygen is required in the district.

“Steps have been taken to procure oxygen from private gas agencies if a need arise. So far, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Kerala Minerals and Metals are providing two and one tonnes of oxygen, respectively,” said the district administration.

According to the district administration, FACT has promised to build four oxygen generators. “Liquid oxygen is being used at the Covid treatment centres at Government Medical College Hospital in Kalamassery, district hospital in Aluva, CIAL and PVS Hospital, Kaloor. Oxygen cylinders are available in good numbers at the treatment centres at Palluruthy, Trippunithura, Fort Kochi, Muvattupuzha, Paravur and Kothamangalam,” said the district administration.

Oxygen facilities are also available to meet any emergencies at all the First-line Treatment Centres and observation centres in the district. “The oxygen generator at Kalamassery medical college is also fully operational,” said the district administration. Fingertip pulse oximeter and desktop pulse oximeter have been provided at all the Covid hospitals in the district to monitor the blood-oxygen level of patients who come in for the follow-up checks after discharge from treatment centres.

531 Total containment zones in Ernakulam

Varapuzha panchayat- Full lockdown

Cheranalloor - 1,2, 4, 6, 7, 9, 11, 12, 14,15

Kalamassery - 14, 15, 16

Kochi Corporation - 21, 24, 57, 13, 42, 35, 51, 45, 71, 14, 15, 18

Kumbalam - 9, 10, 15,16