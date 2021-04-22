Brawl over job, family issues: Elder sibling dies of stab wound

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A brawl over family issues between two siblings at Eroor, near Tripunithura, turned fatal on Tuesday with the older brother succumbing to injuries allegedly after the younger one stabbed him. The Hill Palace police are investigating the suspected case of murder. The deceased has been identified as S Sumesh, 27, son of Sudheesh and Mini, of Kadavanthra, now residing at Eroor.

Suneesh, 24, was taken into custody, the police said. “A dispute between the siblings erupted over Suneesh not having a job for a while. Suneesh allegedly stabbed his brother using a knife,” a police officer said. The incident occurred around 3pm on Tuesday. Suneesh was into painting work in the area while Sumesh was an autorickshaw driver. No other family member was present at the house during the incident. The family started staying in Eroor only three months ago, the police said.

“The arrest of Suneesh has not been recorded so far as a few proceedings are yet to be completed. Murder charges can be slapped only after receiving the postmortem report and the statements of the doctors who conducted the autopsy,” said Aneesh K G, Station House Officer, Hill Palace police. The body was handed over to the relatives after autopsy on Wednesday.